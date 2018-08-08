May 31, 1964-August 5, 2018
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — James “Jimmy” W. Graves, 54, of Columbus Junction passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at his home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jimmy was born on May 31, 1964, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Larry and Lucille Emrick Graves Sr. He served his country in the United States Navy. Jimmy was united in marriage to Jeanette Bean on July 18, 1987, in Columbus Junction. Jimmy had worked for Crane Value, Farm Service, Farmers Elevator and owned and operated Graves Oil. He was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of Columbus Junction; his daughter, Joanne (Thomas) Kurimski, of Albia, Iowa; three grandchildren, Morgan, Wyatt and Molly; his mother, Lucille Porter, of Galesburg, Illinois; his father, Larry Graves Sr., of Mt. Sterling Illinois; one brother, Larry Graves Jr., of Moline; and two sisters, Evelyn Bonnichsen, of Marengo, Iowa,and Laura Lee (Don) Green, of Galesburg, along with aunts, uncles nieces, nephews cousins.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Bean, and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello with Rev. Dan Doolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbus City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial has been established in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.
