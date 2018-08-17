James M. Leber

March 30, 1949-August 10, 2018
MUSCATINE — James Michael Leber's journey with Alzheimer's came to an end on August 10, 2018. Jim (“Jimmy” to his family) was born on March 30, 1949, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Fonda Henry Leber and Robert Lewis Leber, grandson of Lawrence and Zola Henry. Jim attended St. Mathias Elementary School and Hayes Catholic High School, graduating from high school in 1967. Jim was active in the St. Mathias Church and served as an altar boy for many years.
Jim entered the U. S. Army in 1969 (SP5 – Stock Control Supervisor) and served in Germany until 1975. Resettling in Denver, he attended electronics and business classes at Emily Griffith Opportunity School. Jim passionately supported the mission of the Opportunity School and learning and education for all.
Jim married Julia Ann Baker on August 3, 1985, in Denver, and enjoyed his 33-year marriage. Jim worked for Pinkerton's Security and the Denver Public Schools security department for 37 years.
Jim loved hiking in the Colorado mountains and long walks in town with his brother. He looked forward to his morning trips to McDonald's for coffee and to visit his friends there and share jokes with them. The morning coffee visit was typically followed by a trip to the thrift stores where he browsed for bargains for himself and for gifts to give to his family. Jimmy's family teased him that he never met a thrift store he didn't like! Jim got many bargains with all the coupons he loved to clip, too.
He also liked fishing with his brother and his nephews. He loved traveling and learning new languages. His extensive collection of books included his favorite topics of traveling in Europe, classical and pop music, and art. One of his favorite questions to ask was, “So where in Europe would you like to go?” This was closely followed by his answer, “Paris, London and Rome.” Jim adored The Beatles' music his entire life, with the Rolling Stones coming in a close second.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Baker Leber; brother, Gary Leber; sister, Lynn Leber Burnes; brother-in-law, Don Burnes; and nephews and nieces, including Justin (Stacey) Grover, Tiana (Darin) Hillman, Hadley Sage Hillman, Nicholas Grover, AJ Grover, Adam (Carrie) Gisi, Mia Gisi, and Joseph Gisi.
Services will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver on August 22 at 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear music-related clothing or accessories (especially of The Beatles or Rolling Stones).
The family requests no flowers but contributions may be made for scholarships in Jim's name to the Emily Griffith Foundation, 1860 Lincoln Street, Suite 605, Denver, Colorado 80203. Please include Jim's name in the memo section on your check. Or you may go online to https:/www.egfoundation.org/donate. Be sure to include Jim's name in the comments section.
