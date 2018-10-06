January 14, 1937-October 4, 2018
MUSCATINE — James Robert Jensen, 81, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Rock Island.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Elder Lynn Pruitt of the Church of Christ will officiate. Military Rites will be provided by the combined squads of the American Legion Post 27 and the VFW Post 1565.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Charlotte Jensen. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
James was born on January 14, 1937, in Elroy, Wisconsin, the son of Carl James Jensen and Gladys Lucille Koch Jensen Hillyer. He married Charlotte Gale Ball on June 10, 1956, at Charlotte's sister's home in rural Letts.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a truck driver and manager. He served as an Elder for the Church of Christ. He enjoyed woodworking and making doll beds for his great- grandchildren> He was a handyman and jack of all trades. He loved and treasured his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Jensen of Muscatine; two sons, Carl Robert Jensen and wife, Susan, of Muscatine, and Troy Duane Jensen and wife, Jean, of Hartland, Wisconsin; one daughter, Melody Gail Edkin of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Dustin, Dyana, Tarah, Carlee, Zachary, Emily, Eric, and Jenni; seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Nolan, Lana, Evie, Sydney, Emery, and Trey; one brother, Duane Carl Jensen of Ladson, South Carolina; two sisters, Katie Simpson of Independence, Missouri, Carla Dunnahoo of West Liberty; one half-sister, Shirley Hillyer of Nichols; one step-sister, Gracie Krolack of Peru, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lucille Bechmann; two step-brothers, Knute and Johnny; and three step-sisters, Ethel, Genevieve, and Jeanette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.