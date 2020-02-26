November 3, 1936-February 22, 2020
STOCKTON, Iowa — James Theodore McBride, 83, of Stockton, passed peacefully at home Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life, open house will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Davenport American Legion Post #26. Memorials may be made to RICAP Rock Island County Area Project or QC Veterans Outreach Center.
James was born November 3, 1936, in Garfield, Arkansas, to Thomas Theodore and Bertha (Williams) McBride. He graduated Pea Ridge High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Army receiving an honorable discharge in 1962
James opened a welding shop in Wilton in the early 1960's. He worked for numerous companies doing maintenance and later became a journeyman electrician.
He was an avid gardener, often sharing his harvest with friends and family. He participated in a community garden through RICAP, sharing his knowledge with other gardeners. He had a lifelong love of photography, wildlife and old buildings were some of his favorite subjects. He was resourceful and always busy building things with wood or metal.
James is survived by his children, Jaynie (Chuck) Geiger of Davenport, Janet (Gary) Wheeler of Stockton and James R. (Tanya) McBride of West Liberty; grandchildren, James, Chuckie and Gail Geiger of Davenport, Michael (Kaitlin) Rolewski of Muscatine, Christine Long of DeWitt, Kimberly Rolewski (Christopher Girod) of DeWitt, Tiffany Martin of Rochester, Minn., James C. McBride (Emily Lienen) of Iowa City, Rowan, Aurora McBride of Muscatine and Moira (twins Nora and Nox due in March) McBride of West Liberty; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Williams, Garfield, Ark., Ruth Danner of Caseville, Mo., and Margaret Crawford of Pryor, Okla.; and his brothers, John (Linda) McBride of Augusta, Kan., and William McBride of San Jose, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian McBride; sister, Dorothy Jennings; and wives, Darlene, Judith and Doris.
