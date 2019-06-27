November 10, 1947-June 25, 2019
MUSCATINE — Janet G. Mahraun, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Pioneer Park – Lone Tree, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Brandon Nygaard and Reverend Clark Pantel will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a time of food and fellowship at the church following the committal.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mulford Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Janet was born on November 10, 1947, in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of Phillip N. and Flora E. Broyles Paxton.
She attended Mulford Evangelical Free Church and worked in the Awana Ministries for 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband, Donald of Muscatine; one son, Dan and wife, Leslie, of Everson, Washington; one daughter, Gretchen and husband, Matt, of Willow Spring, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Marnina and Elijah Krist and Benjamin Mordecai; and one brother, Ronald Paxton of Redmond, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
