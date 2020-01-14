{{featured_button_text}}
Janet Lee Boorn

September 7, 1956-January 12, 2020

MOSCOW, Iowa - Janet Lee Boorn, 63, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on September 7, 1956, to Wilbert and Velma (Doyel) Petersen. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1975. Janet married Thomas E. Boorn on March 13, 1976, in Wilton. She retired in 2018 as deputy clerk for the city of Wilton after 32 years of service.

She loved to play cards, going to the lake and visiting the local casinos. Above all, her family was the most important part of her life, especially her grandchildren and their sporting events.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m.  at Heartland Fellowship Church in Wilton.

Memorial services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Heartland Fellowship Church.

Janet is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters, Mindy (Brad) Akers of West Liberty, Heidi (Nicole) Boorn-Nederloe of LaCrosse, Wis., Breona (Travis) Maurer of West Liberty and Ciji (Josh) Tyler of Moscow; 10 grandchildren, Macy, Kinzie, Joseph, Mason, Porter, Kennedi, Maddex, Paxton, Reece and Blaire; sisters, Deborah (William) Norton of Wilton, Susan (Dennis) Boorn of Wilton and Sharon (Jeff) Samuelson of Tipton; and brother, Douglas (Lori) Petersen of Wilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton First Responders.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 16
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Heartland Fellowship Church
315 W. Summit Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Jan 17
Memorial Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM
Heartland Fellowship Church
315 W. Summit Street
Wilton, IA 52778
