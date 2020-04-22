July 28, 1931-April 20, 2020
MUSCATINE — Janet M. Dipple, 88, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association – Greater Iowa Chapter. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Janet was born on July 28, 1931, in Muscatine, the daughter of Anthony and Minnie Geneva Reifert Logel. She married Louis W. Dipple on June 25, 1955, in Muscatine.
Janet worked as a secretary at the Credit Union before retirement. She was a former member of Musserville United Methodist Church and then became a member of the Spangler United Methodist Church. Janet was a member of United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School for many years. She loved doing Brazilian embroidery in her spare time.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Rebecca Morey of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; one stepdaughter, Linda Williams of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two grandsons, Joshua and Christian Morey; two step-grandchildren, Nathan Williams and Jonna Kasprzak-Bradler; one brother, Robert L. Logel and his wife, Diane, of Muscatine; and one sister Sandra Kuhens of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; and one sister, Rose Hohenadel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.