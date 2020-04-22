× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 28, 1931-April 20, 2020

MUSCATINE — Janet M. Dipple, 88, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association – Greater Iowa Chapter. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Janet was born on July 28, 1931, in Muscatine, the daughter of Anthony and Minnie Geneva Reifert Logel. She married Louis W. Dipple on June 25, 1955, in Muscatine.

Janet worked as a secretary at the Credit Union before retirement. She was a former member of Musserville United Methodist Church and then became a member of the Spangler United Methodist Church. Janet was a member of United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School for many years. She loved doing Brazilian embroidery in her spare time.