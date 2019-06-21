June 27, 1934-May 30, 2019
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Janice Gay Hathaway Hart, 84, passed away on May 30th, 2019.
A retired Attorney and Senior Program Analyst for the Navy, she is survived by her partner of 40 years, Charles W. Teelon, of Daytona Beach, Fla.
Ms. Hart was the mother of six children, Susan G. Adair-Thrift (Cliff), Hoyt E. Hart II (Kristin), Heather A. Maxwell (Don), Jennifer L. Roberts (Chris), Robert G. Hart (Carolyn) and Melissa M. Hart-Snook (Jeff), grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to 6. They were her proudest achievement.
Born in Muscatine, Iowa, on June 27, 1934, she was the third of six children of Seward and Georgia Hathaway and is survived by her sister Susan McConaughy (Ron) and brother Robert Hathaway. She is also survived by her former spouse, Hoyt Hart (Judith).
A private reception will be held at the Oceans Racquet Club in Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday, June 29th.
