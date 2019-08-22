{{featured_button_text}}
Jean M. Pantel

 Mindy Stark

September 4, 1949-August 19, 2019

MUSCATINE - Jean M. Pantel, 69, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City.

The family is honoring Jeans' wishes of not having a funeral or celebration of life service. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Foundation – Susan G. Koman or the Muscatine Humane Society.

Jean was born on September 4, 1949, the daughter of Clifford and Marie (Binggeli) Pantel.

She worked at Thatcher Plastic Packaging for 25 years and Beverly Hunt Tax and Accounting for 15 years. She enjoyed needlepoint and working puzzles. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball fan.

Those left to honor her memory include her brother, Lloyd "Sam" Pantel and wife, Judy, of Hills; one sister, Carol Stalkfleet and husband, Leroy, of Muscatine; her BFF, Vickie Smith; many nieces and nephews; several of her close friends; and her cat, Rosie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

