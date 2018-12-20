October 26, 1925-December 19, 2018
ATALISSA, Iowa — Jean Patricia "Connie" Smith, 93, of Atalissa passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
Connie was born in Iowa City on October 26, 1925, to Dr. Daniel and Lucille (Barber) Conwell.
Connie graduated from Wichita High School, Wichita, Kansas, in 1943 and from the University of Iowa in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star in Atalissa. She served on the Muscatine County Mental Health Board and was an outreach nurse with Planned Parenthood of Muscatine. She taught nursing assistant classes at Muscatine Community College, influencing many students to later become nurses. She retired in 2013 from Lutheran Homes of Muscatine after 40 years of service. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Connie married Charles G. Smith on December 28, 1949, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1986.
A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.
Private family inurnment will be in the Overman Cemetery, Atalissa.
Connie is survived by her daughters, Connie Smith of Montecito, California, and Marianne Smith (Ken Burns) of Iowa City; her sons, Charles (Lily) Smith of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and Robert (Barbara) Smith of Moscow, Iowa; six grandchildren, Stephen, Vanessa, Owen, Emily, Austin and Wynn; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son, David; and sister, Joan Harrity.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Simpson Memorial Home in her memory.
The family will like to thank all the staff of Simpson Memorial Home for the care they provided to Connie. Many of the staff were mentored by Connie through her teaching and nursing at Lutheran Homes and Muscatine Community College. This made her stay at Simpson more like home and her caregivers more like family.
