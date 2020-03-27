June 5, 1932-March 24, 2020
MOLINE — Jeanene O. Larson, 87, formerly of Port Byron, Ill., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, services will be private. Burial will be in Pleasant Point Cemetery, Port Byron. A public memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanene was born June 5, 1932, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Hubert and Virlee (Grimes) Powell. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1951. She married Calvin Larson on November 10, 1957, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1991. Jeanene stayed at home while raising their children. She then worked different jobs, including Commercial Towel, Canteen and cleaning homes and businesses. Jeanene was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Port Byron. In her younger years, she loved dancing with Cal. She cherished time with her family, enjoyed monthly card club get-togethers, and listening to music. She was one of Elvis Presley's biggest fans.
Jeanene is survived by her children, Perry (Sandee) Larson, Irvine, Calif., Guy Larson (Gerri Atkins), Moline, Connie Larson (Mike Lonergan), Cordova, Ill., and Cindy (Bruce) Walker, Orion, Ill.; grandchildren, Nicholas Walker, Nathan Walker, Brad (Brianne) Walker, Owen Larson, Emma Larson, Brittnie (Craig) McDowell, Callen (Andy) Sederquist, Calvin Larson and Kyra (Rob) Musik; great-grandchildren, Jay Von and Jayce; and brother, Dick (Peggy) Powell, Tuscon, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; son, Bryan; special friend, Don Wassell; and sister, Colleen Powell. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
