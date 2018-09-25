June 18, 1935-September 23, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Jeanette J. Wildermuth, 83, of Blue Grass passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Rock Island Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.
Jeanette was born on June 18, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of Gordon and Caroline (Cook) Townsend. She married Robert Wildermuth in 1974 in Rock Island. Jeanette worked for Red Jacket Manufacturing as an assembler. She was a member of Blue Grass Presbyterian Church and the Women's Auxilliary. Jeanette enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, camping, and playing cards.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bob Wildermuth; children, Jerry and Steven Kammerer; step children, Mark Wildermuth and Debra Etheridge; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doris (Denny) Jacob, Debbie (Jake) Zoller, Patricia Boyce, and Donnie (Peggy) Townsend. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Kammerer; grandson, Alan Kammerer; five sisters; and one brother.
Online condolences may be left to Jeanette's family at www.wheelanpressly.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.