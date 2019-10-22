{{featured_button_text}}
Jeanette P. Dillard

April 18, 1927-October 13, 2019

MUSCATINE - Jeanette P. Dillard, 94, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Premier Estates.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Temple Baptist Church, Davenport, Iowa. Reverend Gabriel Barber III will officiate. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, following the service.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Jeanette was born April 18, 1927, in Kewanee, Mississippi, the daughter of Hurley and Adline Nicholson Dove. She married Frank Dillard on July 1, 1952, in Meridian, Mississippi.

Jeanette was a member of the Temple Baptist Church, where she served as an usher. She enjoyed playing bingo and gardening. Jeanette loved spending time with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Diane Dillard of Arlington, Texas; and three brothers, Robert "Bob" Dove, Cecil Dove and Willy Albert Dove, all of Cleveland Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one grandchild; and five brothers.

