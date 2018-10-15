Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeanie Carpenter

December 23, 1951-October 12, 2018

MUSCATINE - Jeanie M. Carpenter, 66, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Geo. M Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Muscatine American Legion. Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Living Society in memory of Jeanie. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Jeanie Marie Shouse was born on December 23, 1951, in Milwaukee, Illinois, the daughter of Virgil William and Mavis Jean (Latin) Shouse. On February 14, 1970, Jeanie was united in marriage to James Miller in Muscatine. Following James' passing, Jeanie was united in marriage to Thomas G. Carpenter on April 2, 2005, in Muscatine. She worked for HON and was a past member of the Calvary Church and currently a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Jeanie enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Jeanie will be deeply missed by her husband, Thomas, of Muscatine; children, Rachel (Randy) Miller, Holly (Dan) Hunt, Matthew (Mindy) Miller, Mark (Rania) Miller, Missy (Tim) Sproul, Jamie Miller and Sarah Miller, all of Muscatine; step-children, Greg (Jill) Carpenter of Indianola and Gary (Karla) Carpenter of Muscatine; brother, Randy (Karen) Shouse of Muscatine and her mother, Mavis Shouse of Muscatine; 20 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her father, first husband and two brothers, Charles and Virgil Jr.

