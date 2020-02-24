\December 15, 1945- February 22, 2020

MUSCATINE — Jeannine A. Nepple, 74, passed away at home with her family by her side on February 22.

Funeral Mass will be held at Ss. Mary and Mathias Church on Thursday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dedham, Iowa, on Saturday, February 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 3–7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to MCSA for the Domestic Violence Shelter, Ss. Mary and Mathias Church for youth programs, and Wesley United Methodist Church for Boy Scout Troop 127. Online condolences can be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Jean was born on December 15, 1945, in Carroll, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. G.G. and Grace Schwaller Jennings. She married James A. Nepple on September 9, 1967, in Dedham, Iowa. In 1972, Jim and Jean moved to Muscatine.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. She was medical technologist at University of Iowa Hospitals and at Muscatine General Hospital. At Muscatine Community College, she taught microbiology and was a medical technologist in the physics and chemistry labs.