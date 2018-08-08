June 23, 1967-August 7, 2018
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Jeff L. Jones, 51, of Columbus Junction, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction. Burial will be in the Columbus City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Jeff’s name. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Jeffrey Lynn Jones was born on June 23, 1967, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Ray James and Mary JoAnn (Hora) Jones. He was a 1987 graduate of Columbus Community School. Jeff worked at the University of Iowa and was a member of the Columbus City Masonic Lodge 107 and the KAABA Shrine in Davenport. He enjoyed working on cars, going to swap meets, attending car shows and yard restoration, but most of all, Jeff loved to visit with friends and family.
Jeff will be dearly missed by his parents, Ray and Mary Jones of Columbus Junction; siblings, Brian (Sheila) Jones of Columbus Junction, Craig (Holly) Jones of Washington and Tina (Dave) Jakubowsky of Riverside; 10 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
