Try 1 month for 99¢

October 14, 1944-December 8, 2018

COAL VALLEY — Jeraldine "Jerry" Mae Aegerter, 74, of Coal Valley passed away on Friday, December 8, 2018, at her home.

As per her wishes no services will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family in care of her daughter, Jera Christiansen, and mailed to the funeral home at 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA 52761. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Jerry was born on October 14, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Wilma Johnson Hartman.

She had worked for Thatcher Plastic, IBP-Joslin, International Harvester, and Oscar Mayer. She loved to do crafts and crossword puzzles. She loved joking, having fun and making people laugh.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Jera Christensen and husband, Don, of Phoenix, Arizona; and one sister, Jo Ann Broders, of Nichols.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jeraldine Aegerter
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments