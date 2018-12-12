October 14, 1944-December 8, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Jeraldine "Jerry" Mae Aegerter, 74, of Coal Valley passed away on Friday, December 8, 2018, at her home.
As per her wishes no services will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family in care of her daughter, Jera Christiansen, and mailed to the funeral home at 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA 52761. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Jerry was born on October 14, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Wilma Johnson Hartman.
She had worked for Thatcher Plastic, IBP-Joslin, International Harvester, and Oscar Mayer. She loved to do crafts and crossword puzzles. She loved joking, having fun and making people laugh.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Jera Christensen and husband, Don, of Phoenix, Arizona; and one sister, Jo Ann Broders, of Nichols.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.