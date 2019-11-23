1934-2019
DALLAS, Texas - A much-loved husband, father and grandfather, Jerry Gene Johnson, 85, died recently at his home in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by family after a six-year courageous, “never give up” fight against cancer.
Jerry was born in 1934 in Jefferson, Iowa, to Bryon and Edna May Johnson. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated from Arizona State University with a BBA in Marketing in 1962. Additionally, Jerry served proudly in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1954-1955.
To say the least, Jerry lived an interesting and multi-faceted life. He was the living definition of a spirited entrepreneur. He applied his substantial sales and marketing skills to many pursuits in his nearly 60-year career. Initially, Jerry was an independent sales and marketing rep for multiple companies in the apparel industry. In 1980, he was a founding partner in Cypress Apparel Group with offices in Texas, Massachusetts and New York City. After the sale of Cypress, Jerry went on to develop and market several patented, exclusive products including the Gojac multi-purpose jacket and Spira footwear. Life was never boring for the Johnson family who pitched a tent in many states such as Texas, Arizona, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Jerry is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Judith Ann Johnson (Smith); son Bryan Johnson of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law Brett and Annette Johnson of Tulsa, Okla.; and grandchildren Blake, Alexandra, Lauren, Brandon and Rachel Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryon and Edna May Johnson, and five sisters, Elizabeth, Francis, Kate, Mary Jane and Patricia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's honor to:
You have free articles remaining.
St Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Attn: Jerry Johnson Memorial Gift Fund
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6312860&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.