June 12, 1942-April 20, 2020

WILTON — Jerry L. Coss, 77, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.

Private family visitation and services will be held. Interment will be in the Klein Cemetery, Moscow, Iowa.

Jerry was born in Iowa City on June 12, 1942, to Floyd and Murney "Iola" (Christofferson) Coss.

He graduated from Wilton High School in 1959 and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Jerry married Joyce D. McKillip on November 21, 1964, in Atalissa, Iowa.

He retired from HON, Geneva Plant, after 42 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan (especially the Cardinals).

Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Deanna (Tim) Barrett of Wilton; son, Michael (Melissa) Coss of Wilton; seven grandchildren; his sister, Janice (Nevin) Roberts of Muscatine; and his brother, Donald Coss of Muscatine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Pat Coss.

Memorials may be made to the Wilton Athletic Program.

Online condolence may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

