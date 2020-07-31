× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1940-July 28, 2020

WILTON — Jerry Lee Ochiltree, 80, of Wilton, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Jerry was born on the kitchen table at the family farm in Muscatine County on April 24, 1940, to Garold and Katherine (Globes) Ochiltree.

Jerry graduated from Wilton High School in 1958. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. Jerry married Nancy L. Windman on April 2, 1961, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

Jerry retired from REC in 1999, after 34 years of service. He also farmed in Muscatine County and drove bus for the Wilton Community Schools.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, where he was a former Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder and Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF & AM. He was a former Wilton Township Trustee and board member of the REC credit union.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, always enjoying a good story or a joke.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. A Masonic service will be held at 5 p.m.