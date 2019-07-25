March 5, 1974-July 23, 2019
MUSCATINE — Jerry Lee Schroder, Jr., 45, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Trinity Muscatine. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Geo M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Jerry's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Jerry Lee Schroder, Jr. was born on March 5, 1974, in Muscatine, Iowa the son of Jerry Sr. and Romell (Costas) Schroder. Jerry was a 1993 graduate of Muscatine High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electronics from Hamilton Tech in Davenport. On October 31, 2018, he was united in marriage to Amy Oestreich in Muscatine. Jerry has worked as a truck driver for various places for over 20 years. He belonged to the Amateur Radio Club and was known as KC0WWV. He enjoyed computers, ham radio and building a bunch of electronic things.
Jerry will be deeply missed by his wife, Amy; daughter, Shawna (Lucas) Hamann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Laurel Oestreich of East Moline and his three dogs, Chalupa, Butters and Romell.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ricky Costas.
