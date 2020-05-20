× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 16, 1951-May 12, 2020

MUSCATINE — Jerry Wayne Wieter, 68, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Lutheran Living, from complications due to COVID-19.

A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or Muscatine Humane Society.

Jerry was born November 16, 1951, in Muscatine, the son of Richard Wieter and Carol Maxson-Oak.

In his younger years, Jerry spent time putting puzzles together, playing pool, drawing, and spending time with family. He became a resident at Lutheran Living in 2009. Jerry was a devoted Iowa Hawkeyes fan and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Muscatine. He was a kind-hearted and loving person to everyone he knew. Jerry was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, infectious smile, kind spirit, and his overwhelming love for God.