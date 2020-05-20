November 16, 1951-May 12, 2020
MUSCATINE — Jerry Wayne Wieter, 68, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Lutheran Living, from complications due to COVID-19.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com. Online pictures will be posted on the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home website for all to view.
Jerry was born November 16, 1951, in Muscatine, the son of Richard Wieter and Carol Maxson-Oak.
In his younger years, Jerry spent time putting puzzles together, playing pool, drawing, and spending time with family. He became a resident at Lutheran Living in 2009. Jerry was a devoted Iowa Hawkeyes fan and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Muscatine. He was a kind-hearted and loving person to everyone he knew. Jerry was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, infectious smile, kind spirit, and his overwhelming love for God.
Jerry is survived by his three sisters, Kriste Nursey, Dawn Lamm and Pam Ehrhardt, all of Florida; his stepmother, Evelyn Wieter of Florida; one niece, Tamara Wagner of Muscatine; two nephews, Tony Keener of Ohio and Ted Paxton of Florida; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Sharen, Leilani Keener, Betty Jo Werner and Karen Paxton; one brother, John; and a special cousin, George Wollett Jr.
