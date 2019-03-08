May 4, 1985-March 6, 2019
MUSCATINE — Jessica Vasquez, 34, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Unity Point Hospital – Muscatine.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Juanita Palacios will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Jessica was born on May 4, 1985, in Weslaco, Texas, the daughter of Rolando Vasquez and Rosalinda Lerma Guerrero.
She worked at Allsteel in Muscatine. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Rockets, and the Houston Astros. She played softball and basketball. She loved spending time with her children and family. She had a infectious smile and was always the life of the party.
Those left to honor her memory include significant other, Maria Silva of Muscatine; her children, Ethan and Sophia, at home; her parents, Rolando Vasquez, of Mexico and Rosalinda Lerma Guerrero of Muscatine; three sisters, Belinda Vasquez and husband, Jaime Martinez and Araceli Vasquez, all of Muscatine, and Anahi Vasquez of Mexico; her maternal grandfather, Pedro Lerma of Texas; her only niece, Jiselle Martinez; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by both her maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents.
