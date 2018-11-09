June 24, 1934-November 7, 2018
MUSCATINE — Jim Terrill, 84, of Muscatine passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Drury Reynolds Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 13, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society or Hospice Compassus in Jim's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Jimmy Wayne Terrill was born on June 24, 1934, in Eliza (Illinois) Township, the son of Walter Frank and Bessie Mae (Coulter) Terrill. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Reynolds (Illinois) High School. On February 7, 1954, Jim was united in marriage to Joyce Kranz in Illinois City. Jim retired from Kent Feeds after 40 years of service where he was the plant manager for the last 20 years, and also worked nights for Eliza Township. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, 50-year member of Iowa Lodge #2 Masonic Order where he was past Master, Moose Lodge, BPO Elks Lodge #304 and past President of the Drury Reynolds Cemetery Board. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and Minnesota, boating, working on the acreage, fixing old cars, dancing, entertaining family and friends and traveling throughout the United States with his wife, Joyce.
Jim will be deeply missed by his daughter, Kandis (Joel) DeLeon of Illinois City; brother, Lloyd Terrill of Illinois City; special friend, Dorothy Schmoldt of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce, in March of 2018; and four brothers, Dan, Lewis, Larry and Wally Terrill.
