December 18, 1932- April 1, 2020

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Joan Clara Thurness, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home.

Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in West Liberty, Iowa. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Joan's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please honor Joan with donations to West Liberty Fire Department – “Ambulance” on memo line, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, or Iowa City Hospice.

Joan was born December 18, 1932, in Wilton, Iowa, the daughter of Clark and Edna (Stoelk) Stratton.

She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1951. On January 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to Stanton Thurness at Zion Lutheran Church in Atalissa, Iowa.