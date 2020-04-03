December 18, 1932- April 1, 2020
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Joan Clara Thurness, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home.
Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in West Liberty, Iowa. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Joan's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please honor Joan with donations to West Liberty Fire Department – “Ambulance” on memo line, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, or Iowa City Hospice.
Joan was born December 18, 1932, in Wilton, Iowa, the daughter of Clark and Edna (Stoelk) Stratton.
She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1951. On January 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to Stanton Thurness at Zion Lutheran Church in Atalissa, Iowa.
Joan was a farm wife until 1976 when they moved off the farm to town. She had been employed with the former Sterk-Grouwinkle Insurance Agency in West Liberty for several years, but spent most of her career as a loyal employee at the West Liberty State Bank with her last years starting in 1978, and then retiring in 1995.
She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in West Liberty where she was very active in women's circles, bible study and music; the farming community as a member of the North Prairie Social Club, and the West Liberty Country Club. Joan enjoyed raising her family and being with her maternal and paternal families, cooking, sewing, listening to music, playing golf, bridge with her many friends, and most of all the Saturday morning social coffee gatherings with other farm wives and children.
She is survived by three children, Karen Thurness, Steven (Brenda) Thurness and Andy (Daleta) Thurness, all of West Liberty; four grandchildren, Luke (Misha) Thurness of West Liberty, Codi (Zach) Stone of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jordan and Breana Thurness, both of West Liberty; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Kylie, Mason, Aliya and Dawsyn; a sister, Wanita (Bob) Lehman of West Liberty; and brother, Lester (Lynda) Stratton of North Liberty. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanton in 2003; infant daughter, Julie; sister, Eileen Waller; and brother, Lyndon.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.