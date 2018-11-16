Try 1 month for 99¢
Joan E. Eichelberger
Mindy Stark

January 18, 1933-November 15, 2018

MUSCATINE — Joan E. Eichelberger, 85, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Paddy Druhl of High Prairie United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, Lutheran Living, or the Letts Iowa Community Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Joan was born on January 18, 1933, in Muscatine, the daughter of Milton and Eva Hetzler Borgstadt. She married Virgil Eichelberger on February 27, 1952, at the Sweetland United Methodist Church in rural Muscatine.

She worked with her husband, Virgil, farming until their retirement in 2012. She attended High Prairie United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She loved and treasured all of her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and watching the wildlife around the farm.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Virgil Eichelberger of Muscatine; her children, Jean Eichelberger of Polk City, Doug Eichelberger and wife, LuAnn, John Eichelberger and wife, Rosy, and Virginia Byrket and husband, Blake, all of Muscatine; 13 grandchildren, Chad Eichelberger and wife, Judy, Greg Eichelberger and wife, Emily, Cole Eichelberger, Janell Mills, John Mills Jr. and wife, Kendra, Ellen Eichelberger, Sam Eichelberger, Cassie Miller and husband, Chuck, Cody Austin and wife, Monica, Rebecca Tuggle and husband, Mason, Leah Tillema and husband, Josh, Doug Byrket, and Rachel Ball and husband, Collin; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Blair of West Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joan E. Eichelberger
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments