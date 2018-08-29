Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Joan Janell McKillip

July 5, 1945-August 24, 2018

LOVELAND, Colorado - Joan Janell McKillip, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 24, 2018, in Loveland. She was born on July 5, 1945, in Denison, IA, to Ivan and Maydelle Kracht. Joan was a long-time resident of the Muscatine, IA, area and employed by HON Industries for years. Joan is remembered as a fun-loving, thoughtful and selfless mother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Angel Oepping, and her granddaughter, Josephine Freeman, both residing in Denver, CO. Please visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your memories of Joan.

