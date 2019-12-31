December 23, 2019
CHARITON, Iowa - Joan Marie Luedtke-Elliott, 83, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Following the service, burial will be in the Salem Cemetery, rural Russell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Corydon Specialty Care.
Joan will be greatly missed by her daughter, Diane (Ross) Connelly of Kennebunk, Maine; sons, David (Janet) Luedtke of Lone Tree, Iowa, Brian (Allison) Luedtke of Medina, Minn., and Kevin (Lori) Luedtke of Chariton; 12 grandchildren, Aaron Luedtke, Ryan Luedtke, Ross Luedtke, Millie Luedtke, Joey Luedtke, Max Luedtke, Jason Luedtke, Ty Luedtke, Jamie (Jarod) Temple, Chris (Sophie) and Mark and Kevin Connelly; three great-grandchildren, Kinslee Luedtke, Grace Connelly and Alex Connelly; sister, Janice (Denny) Lange of Muscatine, Iowa; and many relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Henke; infant daughter, Kim Marie Luedtke; granddaughter, Jessica Luedtke; and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Gen) Marty.
