October 9, 1933-April 29, 2019
WEST LIBERTY - Joanna Zaimes, 85, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Henderson-Baker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Immediately following visitation at 12:30 p.m., the funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island, Ill. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery. Arrangements: www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Joanna was born October 9, 1933, in Katafygio, Greece, the daughter of Emmanuel and Marianthi (Paniori) Hasapis. Joanna graduated with a high school degree in Katafygio, Greece. On July 23, 1961, she was united in marriage to John Zaimes in Katerini, Greece. Subsequently, Joanna joined John in America to start their own family in Duluth, Minnesota. In 1969, Joanna, John, and their three sons, George, Mike, and Tom, moved to Platteville, Wisconsin. In 1976, the family moved to Muscatine and they opened John's Pizza before coming to West Liberty in 1984 where they owned and operated Hawkeye Pizza, retiring in 1990.
Joanna was the life of every party, always very sociable and entertaining. Her love for fashion and beauty contributed to her standing out in every room she entered. She was a friend to everyone she met and loved by many. Joanna was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island. She was also a published author, with copies of her book "Joanna: From Greece to America" available in the West Liberty Public Library.
Survivors include three children, George of West Liberty, Mike (Lois) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Tom (Minette) of Iowa Falls; five grandchildren, John, John, Jonah, Joanna and Peyton; two sisters, Jenny and Rosemary; and brother, Dimitris. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Theodore; and her husband.
