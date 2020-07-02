August 10, 1943-June 28, 2020
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Joe J. Van Nice, 76, formerly of Iowa, passed away peacefully with his son and wife by his side on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. A private burial will take place in Parr Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Joe was born on August 10, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of James and Kathryn Strathman Van Nice.
Joe grew up on the family farm and was very active in 4H and FFA. He enjoyed playing baseball and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1961. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1966 with a degree in Agricultural Business. Joe exemplified an entrepreneurial spirit throughout his life. He successfully managed the family feed business. He was a pioneer in commodity trend publishing, analysis and trade advising. He founded and was president of Commodity Trend Service which provided futures charts and services to thousands of customers around the world. Joe's next enterprise was to establish the Van Nice Angus Ranch in Montana and later in Oklahoma, where he used innovative breeding practices and genetics to improve the Black Angus breed.
Joe enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for fishing, which included many trips to Canada, Lake Michigan, Florida, Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. He loved boating and always captained his vessels.
Joe is survived by his wife of 43 years, Willodine Van Nice of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his children, Heidi Van Nice and husband, Marty Grandors, of Bermuda, Stan Van Nice and wife, Michelle, of Riverside, Illinois, Nick Van Nice and wife, Stacey, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Aaron Van Nice and wife, Elizabeth, of Evanston, Illinois, and Isaac Van Nice and wife, Trista, of Muscatine; his stepchildren, Debbie Lowry of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and David Schroeder and wife, Marisa, of El Cajon, California; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jack Van Nice and wife, Sharon, of Blue Grass, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one step-grandchild.
