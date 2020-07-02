Joe J. Van Nice

Joe grew up on the family farm and was very active in 4H and FFA. He enjoyed playing baseball and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1961. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1966 with a degree in Agricultural Business. Joe exemplified an entrepreneurial spirit throughout his life. He successfully managed the family feed business. He was a pioneer in commodity trend publishing, analysis and trade advising. He founded and was president of Commodity Trend Service which provided futures charts and services to thousands of customers around the world. Joe's next enterprise was to establish the Van Nice Angus Ranch in Montana and later in Oklahoma, where he used innovative breeding practices and genetics to improve the Black Angus breed.