August 9, 1950-July 28, 2018
MUSCATINE — John D. Wiemers, 67, of Muscatine passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Gary Jones will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
John was born on August 9, 1950, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Sidney and Marjorie Davis Wiemers. He married Connie Jones on November 21, 1970, in Port Byron, Illinois.
He has owned and operated A1 Quality Tire in Muscatine since 1985. He had also owned and operated A1 Quality Used Cars for over 20 years.
He was a member of the Iowa Lodge No. 2 A F & A M in Muscatine, the Kaaba Shrine, and the Royal Order of Jesters, where he was a past director. He was president of the Quad City Winnies, a local motor home club.
John was an avid fisherman and hunter, he loved to travel and camp, enjoyed NASCAR racing, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Connie Wiemers of Muscatine; one son, Dan Wiemers and wife, Megan, of Muscatine; one son-in-law, Kevin Scott of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren, Jake Smith and girlfriend, Aarin, Katelynn Smith, K.J. Scott, Nathan McDaniel and wife, Madison, Madilynn, Abigail, and Emma McDaniel, Nicolas, Aaden, Alexis Wiemers, and Danielle Williams; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Marjorie Wiemers, of McAllen, Texas; one brother, Michael Wiemers and wife, Joan, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; two sisters, Joyce Venker and husband, Mike, of McAllen, Texas, and Sherry Wohlers and husband, Bill, of Eldridge; two brothers-in-law, Gary Jones and wife, DD, and Kevin Jones and wife, Laura; numerous nieces and nephews; and his five fur babies, Smoke, Bella, Babe, Bitsy and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Carrie Scott, on May 24, 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.