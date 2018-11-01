Try 1 month for 99¢
John Dorton
Buy Now

September 24, 1939-October 30, 2018

John L. Dorton, 79, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at the Wapello Specialty Care. Services will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the combined units of the VFW Post 1565 and American Legion Post 27. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in John's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

John L. Dorton was born on September 24, 1939 in Earl, Arkansas, the son of Carter A. and Purney (Isham) Dorton. On June 23, 1962, John was united in marriage to Marguerite H. Aegerter in Tipton, Iowa. John served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from HON/HNI Company. He enjoyed playing music and playing guitar in several bands. John also enjoyed playing golf, running in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, and spending time with his grandchildren and his pug, Capone.

John will be deeply missed by his wife, Marguerite of Muscatine; sons, Bret (Jennifer) Dorton of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Sean (Molly) Dorton of Muscatine; and four grandchildren, Austin Dorton, Hannah Dorton, Chaela Dorton and Carter Dorton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Carter and Larry Joe Dorton; two half-brothers, Jim and Reuban White; and half-sister, Jona White.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John Dorton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments