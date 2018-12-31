Try 1 month for 99¢

May 7, 1947-November 11, 2018

MUSCATINE — Please join us as we celebrate the life of John Franklin Gabriel Jr.

Celebration of Life Open House will be Saturday, January 5, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 27, 110 S Houser St., Muscatine.

Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John Franklin Gabriel Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments