May 7, 1947-November 11, 2018
MUSCATINE — John Franklin Gabriel Jr., 71, of Muscatine died on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with illness. John was born May 7, 1947, in Washington, Iowa, to Cecilia Jane (Bruty) and John Franklin Gabriel. John graduated from Columbus Junction High School in 1965 and attended Iowa State University on a football scholarship. On December 14, 1969, John was united in marriage to Janice E. Hoyt, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbus Junction. The couple moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1969. John was employed by Grain Processing Corporation of Muscatine as a Production Superintendent until his retirement in 2005. He was the proud father of three children and six grandchildren. John enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a life-long Cubs fan. Above all, John enjoyed sharing his passions with his grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Frank Gabriel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Janice E. Gabriel; his son, John F. Gabriel III, wife Sandrine A. Fahy-Gabriel and their children Jackson, Katherine and Sophie, all of Muscatine; his daughter, Jacqulyn S. Gabriel, husband Lee A. Wegner, of Gunnison, Colorado; his son, Jacob H. Gabriel and his children Lowden, Owen and Nolen, all of Muscatine; and his siblings, William James Gabriel of Kearney, Missouri, and Katheryn Jane (Gabriel) Thoene, of Long Grove, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship fund for Columbus Community School District in John's name. Condolences may be submitted to IowaCremation.com under “Obituaries.” Memorial arrangements have not yet been determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.