Try 1 month for 99¢
John Franklin Gabriel

May 7, 1947-November 11, 2018

MUSCATINE — John Franklin Gabriel Jr., 71, of Muscatine died on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with illness. John was born May 7, 1947, in Washington, Iowa, to Cecilia Jane (Bruty) and John Franklin Gabriel. John graduated from Columbus Junction High School in 1965 and attended Iowa State University on a football scholarship. On December 14, 1969, John was united in marriage to Janice E. Hoyt, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbus Junction. The couple moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1969. John was employed by Grain Processing Corporation of Muscatine as a Production Superintendent until his retirement in 2005. He was the proud father of three children and six grandchildren. John enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a life-long Cubs fan. Above all, John enjoyed sharing his passions with his grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Frank Gabriel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Janice E. Gabriel; his son, John F. Gabriel III, wife Sandrine A. Fahy-Gabriel and their children Jackson, Katherine and Sophie, all of Muscatine; his daughter, Jacqulyn S. Gabriel, husband Lee A. Wegner, of Gunnison, Colorado; his son, Jacob H. Gabriel and his children Lowden, Owen and Nolen, all of Muscatine; and his siblings, William James Gabriel of Kearney, Missouri, and Katheryn Jane (Gabriel) Thoene, of Long Grove, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship fund for Columbus Community School District in John's name. Condolences may be submitted to IowaCremation.com under “Obituaries.” Memorial arrangements have not yet been determined.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John Franklin Gabriel
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments