John H. (Jack) May

Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the St. Mathias Church in Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials for the Jack May Scholarship fund to support a student from Mineral Point to attend college can be sent to Central State Bank, 301 Iowa Avenue, PO Box 146, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com .

Jack was born May 13, 1937, in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, to Herman and Mary (Mae) May. He married Elaine Houtakker (deceased) on November 15, 1958, in Belmont Wisconsin. Together they loved raising four boys in Muscatine, Iowa. Jack was a devout Catholic and extremely proud of his sons, grandchildren and daughters-in-law. He thoroughly enjoyed a successful 42-year career with Kent Feeds where he retired as president in 2003. Jack cared about his community and was active in many local projects, civic organizations and on industry boards supporting the agriculture industry. He was always on the go, and would make it to his children's events, be an auctioneer for a charity, or announcing at a swim meet. Anywhere the action was, Jack was in the middle of it. When the hog industry went into a deep recession, he led a campaign to “Eat more pork” which was recognized across the Midwest.