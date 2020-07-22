× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 1963-July 18, 2020

MUSCATINE — John H. “Johnny” Coulter, Jr., 56, of Muscatine died July 18, 2020, at Pearl Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Johnny was born November 18, 1963, a son of Gloria (Marquardt) and John H. Coulter Sr. He married Vicki Jean McKillip on January 17, 1985.

Johnny worked at Crossroads in Muscatine. He loved eating out, especially breakfast at Hy-Vee, and listening to Johnny Cash.

Survivors include wife Vicki, Muscatine, and sister, Debra (Wayne) Burkett, Davenport.

