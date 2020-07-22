November 18, 1963-July 18, 2020
MUSCATINE — John H. “Johnny” Coulter, Jr., 56, of Muscatine died July 18, 2020, at Pearl Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Johnny was born November 18, 1963, a son of Gloria (Marquardt) and John H. Coulter Sr. He married Vicki Jean McKillip on January 17, 1985.
Johnny worked at Crossroads in Muscatine. He loved eating out, especially breakfast at Hy-Vee, and listening to Johnny Cash.
Survivors include wife Vicki, Muscatine, and sister, Debra (Wayne) Burkett, Davenport.
