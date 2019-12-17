December 4, 1929-December 13, 2019
NICHOLS - John “Jack” Theodore Salemink of Nichols, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. He was 90.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary's Church in Nichols, Iowa, with Father Lou Leonhardt and Father Michael Spiekermeier officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Nichols. The family will receive friends at the Community Center in West Liberty, Iowa, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Nichols First Responders or St. Mary's Cemetery, Nichols, Iowa. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Jack was born in Nichols, Iowa, on Dec. 4, 1929, to Harry and Bernice (Kremer) Salemink. He attended Wild Rose country school and graduated from Nichols High School. He attended Iowa State University.
Jack was united in marriage with Helene Porter in Nichols on Oct. 24, 1950. He was stationed in France while serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he worked for the Louisa Farm Service in Columbus Junction. He began farming and raising livestock in the Nichols area in 1960. He was also a corn and soybean seed dealer since 1963.
Jack was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Nichols, where he served on the parish council and as a sexton for St. Mary's Cemetery. He was a member of the West Liberty Lions Club and the Muscatine County Farm Bureau. He was a 4-H leader and past president of the Muscatine County Pork Producers. He served 17 years on the school boards of the Nichols and West Liberty school districts.
Jack was a swine superintendent for many years for the Muscatine County Fair and was named an honorary Muscatine County Fair board member. He had the privilege of touring Washington, D.C., with the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight in 2014.
Jack enjoyed farming, spending time with his family and following sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Rhonda (Dane) Meredith of Iowa City, Iowa; son, Steve (Debbi) Salemink of Nichols; daughter, Regina (Dave) Schantz of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Reeta (Mike Burkey) Salemink of Wilton, Iowa; daughter, Renetta (Michael) Burlage of Nichols; nine grandchildren, Grant, Austin, Kayla, James, Brooke, Allison, Anne, Sara and Luke; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis of West Liberty; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eugene.
