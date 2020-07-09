John L. Hintermeister

He became a pilot with a variety of different airplanes and many an adventure did they take him on including camping on the beach of the Baja Peninsula, flying to the Bahamas and flying down the center of the Grand Canyon. He crashed his plane not once but twice and survived to tell about it! When he got that craziness out of his system, he went on to take up traveling the country in his RV with his wife and found so many more friends and adventures on that route. He built four wooden boats and not one of them sank. He was an avid outdoors man and loved to hunt when he was younger and still loved to fish. His love of water and boating was passed down and he took several chartered sailing trips together as well. More than anything he loved to tell a story, and this is his.