Subscribe for 17¢ / day
John Lyons

July 16, 1930-August 16, 2018

WILTON — John F. Lyons, 88, of Wilton, IA, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Community.

John was born in Dayton, OH, on July 16, 1930, to Jeremiah and Bernice (Long) Lyons.

John graduated from Chaminade High School in Dayton in 1948. John married Betty J. Bunnell on May 17, 1950, in Dayton. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2005. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at Univac and retired from MISCO (CDS). He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton and a former member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Springfield, OH.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton. A Christian wake service will be conducted at 6 p.m.

Addition visitation will be held on Friday, August 24,from 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at noon at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Springfield, OH.

Entombment will be held at the Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum in Springfield with military honors.

John is survived by his longtime companion, Sylvia Spencer of Wilton; daughters, Deborah Ellis of Des Moines, Kathryn (Tom) Frame of Dayton,  Teresa (Tim) Zinger of Letts, IA, Rebecca Lyons of Dayton and Patricia Lyons of Miamisburg, OH; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and sisters, Geri (Bill) Harness and Bernice (Ronald) Bowell, both of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Maryjane Schiflet; and brothers, Robert, Bud and Joseph Lyons.

A memorial has been established in his name.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John Lyons
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments