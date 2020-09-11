× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 22, 1959-September 7, 2020

MUSCATINE — John P. Randolph, 61, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the church.

John was born on July 22, 1959, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Dr. Aaron P. and Margaret (Mally) Randolph. He married Valerie Darrow on September 3, 1988, at St. Patrick Church in Anamosa.

He was a 1976 Eagle Scout. John graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988, with his Bachelor of Computer Science degree. John worked at Muscatine General Hospital and later retired from Kent Corporation as a senior computer analyst in 2012.

He enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping, fishing, and canoeing. John loved to grill, cook, garden, can vegetables and make wine.