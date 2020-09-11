July 22, 1959-September 7, 2020
MUSCATINE — John P. Randolph, 61, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the church.
John was born on July 22, 1959, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Dr. Aaron P. and Margaret (Mally) Randolph. He married Valerie Darrow on September 3, 1988, at St. Patrick Church in Anamosa.
He was a 1976 Eagle Scout. John graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988, with his Bachelor of Computer Science degree. John worked at Muscatine General Hospital and later retired from Kent Corporation as a senior computer analyst in 2012.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping, fishing, and canoeing. John loved to grill, cook, garden, can vegetables and make wine.
John is survived by his wife, Valerie; mother; three brothers, Aaron Randolph and his wife, Jean, of Marion, Tom Randolph of Marion, and Robert Randolph of North Liberty; four sisters, Mary Carter of Williamsburg, Phyllis Randolph of North Liberty, Julie Briggs and her husband, William, of Eldridge, and Suzanne Randolph of North Liberty; one sister-in-law, Lisa Randolph of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Michael Randolph; one brother-in-law, Clifford Carter; and two nephews, Jason and Justin Randolph.
