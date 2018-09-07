August 15, 1939-September 5, 2018
MUSCATINE — John J. “Pete” Thorndyke Jr. 79, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant.
Pete was born on August 15, 1939, in Muscatine the son of John J. and Jeannette Hansen Thorndyke Sr. He was united in marriage to Jolie Ann Newton on July 25, 1976, in Muscatine; she preceded him in death on September 24, 2016. He and his wife owned and operated J.J. Tap in Muscatine, J.T. Auto Sales in Oakville, and he worked for Hahn Concrete of Muscatine. He enjoyed fishing, remodeling homes and watching wrestling.
Pete is survived by his children, Jennifer Thorndyke and Tabbatha Thorndyke both of Mount Pleasant, Nicole Terpenning of Muscatine, Kevin Regennitter and Scott Thorndyke both of Missouri; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Sturms of Muscatine.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Robert Thorndyke, William Thorndyke; one sister, Alta Thorndyke; two nephews, Mark Thorndyke and Samuel Thorndyke.
According to his wishes cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant and no services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant are caring for his arrangements.
