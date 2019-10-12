May 24, 1927-October 10, 2019
MUSCATINE - John R. Laeser, 92, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lutheran Homes.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Don Combs, of Hospice Compassus and Reverend Susan Bantz, of Lutheran Homes will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery following the funeral service.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
John was born on May 24, 1927, in Muscatine, the son of Gottfried and Eda Binggeli Laeser Jr.
John had farmed the family farm his entire life with his brothers.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army.
Those left to honor his memory include his brother, Robert Laeser, of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Gottfried Laeser, LeRoy Laeser, Esther Westbrook, Kathryn Schuetz, Gertrude Westbrook and Elsie Irwin.
