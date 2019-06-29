October 26, 1947-June 25, 2019
MUSCATINE - Johnnie C. Crain Jr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided by the Muscatine County Honor Guard, Inc.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Johnnie was born on October 26, 1947, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Johnnie and Wilda Ludwig Crain Sr. He married Mary L. Graham on November 24, 1967, in Ava, Missouri.
Prior to his service in the U.S. Army, he was a firefighter in the U.S. Job Corps.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles and American Legion.
He was a maintenance mechanic for H.J. Heinz for 32 years.
Johnnie was a member of Muscatine Bass Club, and started the Junior Bass Club of Muscatine, where he was president. Johnnie wrote his own articles “Outdoors with Johnnie Crain” for the Muscatine Journal for 20 years. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and was a talented musician and songwriter. Johnnie was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary, of Muscatine; daughters, Lisa and Kellie Crain, all of Muscatine; grandchildren, Trayven Wayne Howard and Madalie Jane Marie Bravo; brothers, Ron (Bonnie) Crain, of Muscatine, Rodney (Nancy) Crain, Rick Flemming, Merle Crain, Rocky Crain, and Jamie (Jana) Stillings; and sisters, Martha Matney and Golda Johnson, all of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rita.
