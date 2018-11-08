September 2, 1938-November 6, 2018
MUSCATINE — Jolene TeStrake, 80, of Muscatine, formerly Iowa City, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Lutheran Living. Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, at the Geo M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held in the Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Jolene's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Jolene Ann TeStrake was born on September 2, 1938, in Muscatine, the daughter of Clifford and Lela (Potter) TeStrake. Jolene was a 1956 graduate of Muscatine High School and a 1959 graduate of Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing. Jolene worked for 37 years at UIHC, 30 years of which was as Nurse Manager in Hematology/Oncology inpatient unit. In 1989, Jolene became a certified oncology nurse and later went on to become head nurse in the bone marrow transplant unit. Jolene was a member of Sweetland Methodist Church and volunteered with the Johnson County visiting nurses and American Cancer Society. She enjoyed gardening, traveling especially with her sister, Lottie, to Wyoming and Montana, and being social with friends.
Jolene will be deeply missed by her siblings, Steven (Sue) TeStrake of Geneseo, Illinois, Lottie TeStrake, Mike (Jayne) and Holly Churchwell, all of Muscatine and Lynn (George) Festa of Still River, MA; nieces, Melissa (Larry) Hurlbut Jr., Amanda (Jason) Keniston, Tamara (Brad) Dunker, Lela and Mary Festa; nephews, Jon (Kim) TeStrake, Jason (Kalena) Churchwell, and Erik (Erin) TeStrake; eleven great-nieces and nephews and special friends, Donna Crawford, Jean Barloon, and Loryann Eis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
