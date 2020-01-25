December 4, 1951-January 24, 2020
MUSCATINE - Jon “Scott” Shuger, 68, of Muscatine, formerly of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor David Wittmann officiating. A second visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Scott was born December 4, 1951, in Muscatine, the son of John Elmer and Joyce Elizabeth (Oveson) Shuger. Scott was a 1970 graduate of Wilton High School. He was a 27-year employee at Bandag Inc., a career that took him from Wilton to Powder Springs, Ga., and Spring, Texas. He retired home to Iowa in 2006. In retirement, he was a bus driver for the Muscatine Community School District.
Scott was an avid golfer, playing on courses from Wahkonsa Country Club, Durant, to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C., volunteering many years with the John Deere Classic. He was noted for his humorous adlibbing performances with the Wilton Fine Arts Guild and was a former member of the Zion Lutheran Church Choir. His love for music and dance entertained his family and friends. He was known as "the chef" and enjoyed preparing dishes for family gatherings big and small.
Scott will be lovingly remembered by his “best gal” Lori; his children, Douglas Mann, Amie Shuger McConnaha and husband Chuck, and Jason Shuger; grandchildren, Rachele, Chase and Caylie; great-grandson, Caiden; siblings, Geof (Jill) Shuger, Kim Shuger and Kandi (Bob) McIlwain; and many loving friends and relatives, including the Oveson, Rabedeaux and Shuger families.
