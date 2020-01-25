{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph L. Pratt Sr.

July 11, 1936-January 17, 2020

WASHINGTON, Iowa - Joseph “Joe” LeRoy Pratt Sr., 83, passed away on January 17, 2020, at Wesley Acres Health Center.

Joe was born on July 11, 1936, in Washington, Iowa, to Frank and Anna (Frakes) Pratt. After completing high school, he proudly served in the United States Army for four years.

Joe married Alberta Potter on February 3, 1962. They were blessed with four children: Joy, Joseph Jr., Mary and Elizabeth. Throughout his life, Joe appreciated working hard, and enjoying the outdoors while camping. Most important, though, was his family whom he loved dearly and always put first.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alberta; sister, Francis (Eugene) Rees of Columbus Junction, Iowa; children, Joy (Todd) Cathers of Chico, Calif., Joseph Jr. (Andrea) Pratt of Des Moines, Mary Borchardt of Petosky, Mich., and Elizabeth (Brian) Lothridge of Muscatine; as well as 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Briar Lothridge; brothers, Ted and Charles Pratt; his sister, Nancy Anderson; and his nephew, Daniel.

No service is planned. A "Celebration of Life" and "Telling of Dad Stories" will be held in the spring when the weather is better for travelers.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Pratt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments