April 27,1925-April 1, 2019
MUSCATINE — Josephine (Jo) Hazen Oveson, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home April 1, 2019. Per Jo's wishes there will be no visitation and graveside services will be at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, April 10, for the immediate family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Jo's arrangements and her family.
Jo was born April 27, 1925. Her parents were Glen and Effie Hazen of Washington, Iowa. She married the love of her life, George Morris Oveson, on 4-14-46 in Muscatine, Iowa, and became the proud mother of eight children.
After raising her children, she began work at Geneva Country Club which she enjoyed until her retirement. Jo will also be remembered for her wonderful cooking skills and especially her lasagna and oyster dressing.
Jo is survived by six children, Ron (Nancee), Craig (Mary), Tom (Sandy), Claudia, Debra (Jim) McKee and Rex; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Since her husbands death in 2003, her youngest son, Rex, was her primary caregiver, enabling her to remain in her home where she could enjoy watching her basketball games with the company of her dogs who she was so fond of.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; twin daughters, Michalle Colshen and Marianne Oveson; son-in-law, Dan Colschen; and sister, Beatrice Wilson.
