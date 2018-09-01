January 10, 1954-August 30, 2018
MUSCATINE — Joyce A. Marshall, 64, of Muscatine passed away after a courageous battle against cancer on Thursday, August 30, 2018, surrounded by her family at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Nick Goddard will officiate. A funeral luncheon will be held following the service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Ashley Dreyer. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Joyce was born on January 10, 1954, in Muscatine, the daughter of Arlyn E. and Joyce A. Raines Conklin. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1972. She married Randall "Milo" Marshall and they later divorced.
She loved playing bingo and blackjack at the casinos and especially playing poker with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Ashley Dreyer of Muscatine; two granddaughters, Madisyn and Jaylyn Dreyer; her siblings, Mary Garrison of Iowa City, Ronald (Sharon) Conklin of Muscatine, Roger (Lori) Conklin of Wilton, Russell "Randy" Conklin of Moscow, and Carol (Mike) Hampton, Nancy Conklin and Michael Conklin all of Muscatine; her fiancé, Keith A. Greenhaw of Muscatine; a Crap Ton of nieces and nephews; and her best friend, cousin, sister from another mister, Sharon Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice for their compassion and care and a special thank you to her niece, Missy, for being by her side during her final days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.