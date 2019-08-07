November 13, 1927-July 13, 2019
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Joyce Darlene (Beitz) Swails, 91, of St. Charles died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home after a long illness with heart failure. Her husband, Kenneth, of almost 70 years, and daughters, Susan and Sharon, were at her side.
Joyce was born November 13, 1927, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Elmer William and Mildred Irene (Dykes) Beitz. Joyce deeply loved her siblings, Juanita Meryl Nordeen, Warren Gregory Beitz and Ronald Edward Beitz. She was a member of the Community of Christ church, being the fourth generation through her maternal side. Joyce graduated from Graceland College, Independence School of Nursing. She married Kenneth J. Swails from Clarksdale, Mo., on Dec. 27, 1949.
Her life was serving her Heavenly Father through her medical knowledge, volunteering, supporting her husband, Kenneth, with his Farmland Industries Inc., and church-appointed duties. She taught her daughters the importance of prayer and faith in God’s teachings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Greg; her son, Steven E. Swails; and her granddaughter, Rebecca L. Toebben.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Kenneth J. Swails; daughters, Susan J. (Eisler) Mack (Doug, Flora, Ill.) and Sharon K. (Toebben) Abbott (Brian, St. Charles, Mo.); and proud grandsons, Timothy G. Eisler, Major Steven M. Toebben, USAF, and Daniel S. Eisler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.