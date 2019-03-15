Try 3 months for $3

April 22, 1944-March 11, 2019

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Joyce Ellen Scott, 74, of Bloomfield, Iowa. passed away on March 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society - Ottumwa. She was born on April 22, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa, to William Herbert and Mary Bailey Truitt.

Joyce worked for Hon in Muscatine for many years. She moved to Bloomfield in 2002.

Joyce had a great love for photography and she always had her camera with her, taking thousands of pictures throughout her life. She had many dogs and cats in her life; she loved animals dearly. She collected everything Coca-Cola and wore the color red almost daily. She was always baking delicious treats for family and friends. She enjoyed going to drag races and dirt track races whenever she had the chance. Joyce and her son, Andy, spent a lot of time going to hockey games and rock concerts together.

She is survived by two sons, Rick Scott and Shawn (Heather) Scott, both of Bloomfield; seven grandchildren, Tyler Scott, Blayne Scott and Blaze Scott, all of Bloomfield, and Mackenzie Heiser, Jayden Heiser, Justin Allen, and Kaytlin Allen, all of Davenport; six great-grandchildren, Nikolai, Phoenix, Maximus, Aria, Nolan, and Amelia, all of Davenport; two brothers, Herbert (Bonnie) Truitt of Troy, Iowa, and David Truitt of Fruitland, Iowa; and one sister, Judy (Roger) Archer of Muscatine.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia White; brother, Larry Ellis; and son, Herbert Andrew Heiser.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date at the IOOF Cemetery in Bloomfield. A memorial has been established to Heartland Humane Society, Ottumwa, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to www.waglerfuneralhome.com.

